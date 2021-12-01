George Stephanopoulos Previews “Most Intense” First Interview With Alec Baldwin After Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin will open up in his first interview following the fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust in late October.
The actor recently sat down with host George Stephanopoulos from ABC News for an on-camera exclusive, set to air on the network on Thursday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the formal one-on-one, Stephanopoulos talked to his co-hosts about the forthcoming footage, sharing that the actor is "devastated."
"I've done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC," Stephanopoulos said in a clip, shared by the network on Dec. 1. "This was the most intense I've ever experienced. It's so raw, as you can imagine, he's devastated. But he was also very candid. He was very forthcoming. He answered every question."
The formal sit-down comes a little over a month after Baldwin accidentally misfired a prop gun while on the set of the movie Rust on Oct. 21, fatally striking cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
"He talked about Halyna Hutchins," the prime time host added. "Talked about meeting with her family as well. [He] went through in detail what happened on the set that day and I have to tell you—I was surprised in many places over the course of that hour and twenty minutes we sat down yesterday."
In the immediate days following the tragedy, Baldwin issued a statement addressing the incident.
"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the actor tweeted on Oct. 22. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred."
On Nov. 1, Baldwin backed one crew member's defense of the Rust filmmakers against claims of "unsafe working conditions," of which the actor reposted a statement calling the reports "bulls--t." Since the incident, Baldwin has also faced a number of lawsuits from crew members who were on set during the devastating event, including one filed by the movie's chief gaffer, Serge Svetnoy, in early November.
The actor also gave his first on-camera comment about the matter on Nov. 1, calling it a "horrible event."
Baldwin's interview will air as a prime time special on ABC on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu.