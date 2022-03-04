Amy Schumer Reveals Why She Got Liposuction

Amy Schumer is opening up about her decision to get liposuction.
The 40-year-old comedian got candid about her thought process during the March 3 episode of Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea. "I got liposuction. I never thought I was gonna do anything like that," Schumer said. "Like, when I would hear liposuction, I was just like, 'That's so crazy to me.' And I would say, 'I'm not ever going to do anything.'"
So what changed her mind? "Cut to turning 40, after having a C-section and being like, 'Hi! I can't feel my FUPA anymore!' Like, and it just is out there and endometriosis. And my endometriosis surgery, I was like, I healed well. So I was like, 'Can I get lipo?'" the actress continued. "And I got lipo and I'm feeling really good."
The mom of son Gene, now 2, said it was important to her to be honest with her fans. "And I just wanted to say that because if anybody sees me in pictures or anything and they're like, 'She looks thinner' and whatever, it's, like, it's because I had a surgery," Schumer said. "It's too hard, and I just wanna be real about it."
Schumer first posted about getting liposuction in January. "I feel good," she wrote at the time. "Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd (endo) @jordanternermd (lipo) never thought I would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let's go!"
Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer welcomed Gene in May 2019. In January 2020, she shared that the couple were hoping to grow their family and that she was going through the in vitro fertilization process.
"I did IVF," Schumer told Handler. "We made embryos, and I went through the IVF process, which is so hard and so many people go through it. And these women, my heart goes out because people do it so many times. I did it one time and I was like, ‘I'm gonna die. This is awful.'"
The IVF procedure was ultimately unsuccessful and, in September 2021, Schumer's uterus and appendix were removed due to endometriosis. "So we're gonna have just one child," she said, "and we're just enjoying our little family and I'm just focusing on that." The I Feel Pretty star added that "there's so much pressure" to have another child after welcoming the first and noted she was sad after IVF didn't work.
"It's not really something you get sympathy for because it's like, 'You already have one bitch. Like, shut up.' But, you know, that's a real struggle people go through, as well," Schumer said. "And so, I just wanted to share that that we tried and we're just gonna have the one perfect, little adorable angel."