Stanford Soccer Player Katie Meyer's Cause of Death Revealed

Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

As family and friends mourn Katie Meyer, the star goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford women's soccer team, authorities revealed more information about her cause of death.

A spokesperson for the County of Santa Clara said the 22-year-old athlete died of self-inflicted injuries on Tuesday, March 1.

According to a statement obtained by E! News on March 3, "There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted."

The County of Santa Clara is not releasing additional information about the case at this time, only adding that the medical examiner is still "investigating" her death.

Meyer, a senior International Relations major and Resident Assistant originally from Newbury Park, Calif., was found dead in a campus residence on March 1, according to Stanford University. She is survived by her parents, Steve Meyer and Gina Meyer, and sisters Siena and Samantha.

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford said in a statement on March 2. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."