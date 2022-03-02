Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead at 22

Katie Meyer, a captain and goalkeeper of the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, passed away at the age of 22, the university announced March 2.
"It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for student affairs at Stanford, and Athletic Director Bernard Muir, said in a joint statement on the school's website.
They added, "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie's friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches."
The school officials also shared that counseling services are available to all students and student-athletes, saying that Stanford "will continue to reach out and offer support to the many campus community members who knew her."
A cause of death was not listed in the university's official statement.
The Stanford Daily shared that an unidentified undergraduate student, who was a member of the women's soccer team, was found dead in an on-campus residence on March 1, per an email from the vice provost.
Students noticed ambulances and police vehicles by one of the residence halls on Tuesday morning, according to The Stanford Daily. A police officer told the publication that they could not give any details about the medical emergency until the individual's family was notified.
As the tragic news of Katie's death spread, the tributes started to pour in on social media. The U.S. Soccer Federation tweeted, "The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer," while the NCAA wrote, "We join Stanford in mourning the loss of Katie Meyer. Our condolences to her family, friends and teammates."
Per the school's website, she was from Newbury Park, Calif., and went on to become team captain, winning the NCAA Championship in 2019 and becoming a two-time Pac-12 Champion.
Last month, Katie started a live show called Be The Mentality, sharing on Twitter, "GUYS i've been so excited to finally start my show :) we're going to be talking life, sports, college, all the good stuff." Her first episode, released Feb. 13, featured her dad Steve to "hear his side of their story."
She is survived by parents Steve and Gina Meyer and sisters Samantha and Siena.