Joy Behar Jokes About Suing The View After Dramatic Fall

Watch : Joy Behar FALLS OFF Chair on "The View"

A first for Joy Behar on The View.

During the March 3 episode, the longtime co-host stunned viewers when she dramatically fell to the ground while approaching the iconic table. Almost immediately, Behar was met with assistance from her fellow co-hosts—Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines—as they circled around to help her up.

"OK, full stop," Goldberg told Behar. "Just stand."

Per Behar, she missed the step to her tall, moving chair, which she went on to compare to The Exorcist. As Behar began to laugh off the fall, Hostin noted that "these chairs are dangerous." She also received love from the audience, with one member shouting, "We love you, Joy!"

Thankfully, Behar wasn't too fazed by the incident, joking, "25 years, that has never happened! Who do I sue?"

Though she quipped that she "went flyin'," she assured the viewers tuning in that she wasn't seriously hurt, later telling The View audience, "I'm a klutz!"