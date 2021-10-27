Why All of These Hosts Really Left The View

Thousands of Hot Topics. Twenty-five seasons. Twenty-two hosts. One headline after another.
The View dealing with host drama? Must be a day that ends in Y. ABC's long-running daytime chatfest one again finds itself at the center of controversy after former co-host Meghan McCain alleged she was "bullied" out of her job, claiming in her memoir Bad Republican that The View had a "toxic" environment that "breeds drama." (In response, an ABC spokesperson told E! News that The View fosters a "collaborative and supportive" environment.)
Of course, McCain is far from the first host to stage a shocking exit from Barbara Walter's brainchild, which has welcomed more than 20 permanent personalities at the table since its debut in 1999.
Star Jones infamously announced her departure on-air, while Elisabeth Hasselbeck tried to quit during a commercial break long before her official exit. Oh, and who can forget that Rosie O'Donnell abruptly left the daytime show not one, but twice?
So, why have all The View hosts really left over the years? And what have they said about the series since their exits? Here's the real stories behind the show's biggest departures.