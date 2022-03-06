Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid tested out bold looks at Fashion Week, while Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney debuted new hair colors.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 06, 2022
Ahead of the spring season, celebrities are freshening up their looks. 

Kendall JennerGigi Hadid and Bella Hadid all hit the runway during Milan Fashion Week sporting surprising new looks. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum tested out red hair, which she seems to have taken a liking to, the supermodel sisters bleached their brows for a bold beauty moment.

Plus, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stepped out with newly dyed copper-hued strands (along with an engagement ring!) and Machine Gun Kelly decided to think pink, ditching his blonde locks for a bubblegum hue. And one Bachelor Nation alum shocked fans when he revealed he had shaved his face for the first time in 10 years. 

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Kendall Jenner

This look is red hot.

Jenner brought her usual supermodel strut to the Prada runway during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 24 —but one thing that noticeably different.

The 26-year-old embraced a ginger hair color, slicked back in a heavily gelled updo to complete her other-worldly aesthetic. Pairing her fiery hair with cooler tones, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a silver see-through skirt, gray Mary Jane heels and a navy belted puffer 

While Jenner's new hue was initially due to work duties, she continued to sport the auburn color the rest of the week.

Instagram/Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly

The don isn't blonde anymore.

The "Emo Girl" rapper debuted pink hair in an Instagram post on Feb. 26, captioning the series of photos, "i'm pink da ba dee da ba di." MGK also matched his nails and striped sweater to his bubblegum locks. 

Several days later, Kelly once again showed off his new hue when introducing his followers to the newest addition to his and Megan Fox's family: A cat named Whiskey.

BACKGRID
Sydney Sweeney

Ciao, Cassie! Following Euphoria's epic season two finale, Sweeney stepped out sporting a new hair color, showing off her red locks on Instagram on March 2. "Penny Jo," the 24-year-old captioned the snap, which was from the set of her new movie, National Anthem.

But her copper hue wasn't the only thing Sweeney debuted this week as E! News has confirmed she's engaged to restaurateur Jonathan Davino after she was photographed wearing a massive ring on that finger. 

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Gigi and Bella Hadid

Bleached babes.

The Hadid sisters both strutted their stuff at the Versace fashion show during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 25, where they were twinning with their dramatic new beauty looks. 

While working the runway in red hot ensembles from the Italian fashion house's latest collection, Bella, 25 and Gigi, 26, showed off newly bleached eyebrows. Lila Grace Moss, who is the 19-year-old daughter of iconic supermodel Kate Moss, also walked in the show with similar barely-there arches.

Instagram/Blake Moynes
Blake Moynes

In the most dramatic transformation ever, Blake M. shaved his beard for the first time in a decade.

The Bachelor Nation alum took to Instagram on March 1 to unveil his clean-shaven face, admitting he isn't sure how he feels about his new look just yet.

"I did a thing," the 31-year-old reality star captioned his selfie. "10 years, 10. Yes?… no? I don't know.."

While the wildlife manager said goodbye to his signature facial hair, Blake recently revealed he is ready to say hello to the dating world again after the end of his engagement to Katie Thurston in October 2021.

"I think, in some weird way, [my breakup] hurt me in a sense where I'm finding the more that I fail, the more things that I find that I know I don't want in a relationship," Blake told Us Weekly. "I think I have more understanding of exactly what I want [and] I think [that] has made me more picky, but the right person will come along and I'll know what it is because I've failed so many times now."

Instagram/Amanda Stanton
Amanda Stanton

Blake wasn't the only member of Bachelor Nation switching up their look this week.

Stanton, who last appeared on Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, took to Instagram on March 3 to reveal she had dyed her hair, saying goodbye to her signature long blonde dresses for a dramatically darker 'do.

"The old Amanda can't come to the phone right now," the 31-year-old mom-of-two captioned the two photos.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tick, tick...buzz!

The Tick, Tick...Boom! director unveiled a new hairstyle on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27, showing off a shaved head. There with nods for both his directorial debut and his work on Encanto, the 42-year-old also opened the show with his Hamilton co-stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs. Yes, we wish we were in the room when it happened. 

