Bella and Gigi Hadid Sport Bleached Eyebrows at Versace Runway Show

Bella and Gigi Hadid raised some eyebrows with their shocking beauty looks at the Versace fashion during Milan Fashion Week.

By Ashley Joy Parker Feb 27, 2022 12:45 AMTags
FashionBeautyFashion WeekModelsCelebritiesGigi HadidBella Hadid
Bleached babes.

Bella and Gigi Hadid both strutted their stuff at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on Friday, Feb. 25.

While working the runway in red hot ensembles from the Italian fashion house's latest collection, the supermodel sisters—and Dontella Versace's latest muses—were twinning with their dramatic beauty looks. Along with straight waist-length hair and edgy smoky eyes, Bella, 25 and Gigi, 26—who welcomed daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik  in September 2020— showed off newly bleached eyebrows. 

Lila Grace Moss, who is the 19-year-old daughter of iconic supermodel Kate Moss, also walked in the Versace show with similar barely-there brows.

This isn't the first time the shocking beauty statement has made an appearance on the runway. At the Haider Ackermann show during Paris Fashion Week in February 2020, Bella modeled a gothic-inspired look which included black body-hugging ensemble, highly structured bouffant hairstyle with streaky baby bangs and totally bleached brows. 

Ahead of the French designer's show, the model gave her social media followers a glimpse into the bleaching process.

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"No brows for Haider this morning," she captioned her Instagram Stories at the time, alongside a short video clip of her getting dolled up. "Lovin' [it]."

In a separate post, she wrote, "It's all fun and games until you're washing your hair in a random sink for the fourth time in a week," adding, "Love this for me."

Last September during London Fashion WeekAmelia Hamlin also sashayed down the catwalk for Richard Quinn's Spring/Summer 2022 show with similar platinum blond eyebrows, contrasting her jet black hair.

Bella and Gigi have been busy since touching down in Italy for fashion week. Their appearance at the Versace show comes just hours after they walked the runway at the Tod's show and one day after they turned heads at the Moschino show.

Keep scrolling to see more of Bella and Gigi's most memorable runway moments. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
2014: Gigi's Runway Debut, Desigual

The model walks the catwalk the Desigual Fall 2014 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2014: Bella's Runway Debut, Desigual

The star walks the catwalk at the Desigual Spring 2015 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in September 2014.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2015: Gigi, Moschino

Gigi walks the runway at the Moschino Autumn/Winter 2015 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Randy Brooke/WireImage
2015: Bella, Diane Von Furstenberg

Bella walks the runway during the Diane Von Furstenberg Runway Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2016: Gigi, Versace

Gigi walks the runway during the Versace Spring-Summer 2016 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Matt Jelonek/WireImage
2016: Bella, MISHA

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the MISHA show at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Sydney, Australia.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
2017: Gigi, Chanel

Gigi walks the runway during the Chanel Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
2017: Bella, Victoria's Secret

Bella walks the runway at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China.

 

Jeff Neira via Getty Images
2018: Gigi, Victoria's Secret

Gigi walks the runway at the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2018: Bella, Moschino

Bella walks the runway at the Moschino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2018-2019 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2019: Gigi, Versace

Gigi walks the runway at the Versace Menwear Spring/Summer 2020 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
2019: Bella, Tomo Koizumi

Bella walks the runway for the Tomo Koizumi Fall 2019 fashion show during New York Fashion Week 

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2020: Gigi, Proenza Schouler

Gigi walks the runway at the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images
2020: Bella, 1017 Alyx 9SM

Bella walks the runway during the 1017 Alyx 9SM Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2020: Bella, Moschino

The supermodel walks the runway during the Moschino Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
2022: Bella, Proenza Schouler

The model walks the runway during the Proenza Schouler Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

