See Knives Out Co-Stars Ana de Armas and Chris Evans Laugh While Reuniting on Set of New Movie

Watch : Chris Evans Is Hanging Up His Shield as Captain America

No investigation needed to tell these Knives Out alum are happy to see each other once again.

Chris Evans and Ana de Armas who worked together on the 2019 film Knives Out, are reuniting once again for a new movie. On Wednesday, March 2, the two shared quite a few laughs when they were photographed on the set of Ghosted in Atlanta, Ga.

Chris and Ana are seen laughing together, posing with their fingers pointed in the same way. And in another photo, the pair are joined by Ghosted director Dexter Fletcher.

In another photo, Chris—dressed in a blue sweater, jeans and brown jacket—leaned against the railing of a stoop while chatting with Ana—dressed in a floral print sleeved dress and black leather jacket.

The duo were brought back together again after Scarlett Johansson "amicably exited" the production due to scheduling conflicts, leaving Ana to take over her part, according to Deadline.