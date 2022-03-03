See Knives Out Co-Stars Ana de Armas and Chris Evans Laugh While Reuniting on Set of New Movie

No investigation needed to tell these Knives Out alum are happy to see each other once again.
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas who worked together on the 2019 film Knives Out, are reuniting once again for a new movie. On Wednesday, March 2, the two shared quite a few laughs when they were photographed on the set of Ghosted in Atlanta, Ga.
Chris and Ana are seen laughing together, posing with their fingers pointed in the same way. And in another photo, the pair are joined by Ghosted director Dexter Fletcher.
In another photo, Chris—dressed in a blue sweater, jeans and brown jacket—leaned against the railing of a stoop while chatting with Ana—dressed in a floral print sleeved dress and black leather jacket.
The duo were brought back together again after Scarlett Johansson "amicably exited" the production due to scheduling conflicts, leaving Ana to take over her part, according to Deadline.
Not much has been shared about the Apple Original Film, but what we do know is that it will be a romantic action adventure written by the brains behind films like Deadpool and Zombieland—Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, per Deadline.
The upcoming film is the third project that has seen Captain America join forces with the Blade Runner 2049 actress. In addition to meeting on Knives Out, the two came together for Netflix's The Gray Man, which is set to release later this year.
The Gray Man has already caused a buzz amongst fans, who are looking forward to three heartthrobs star in the film: Chris, Regé-Jean Page and Ryan Gosling.
While fans wait for the plot of Ghosted to be shared, we can at least admire the adorable reunion between its leading stars having fun on set.