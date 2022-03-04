2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 21 Shoes & Boots That Are Trendy & Easy To Walk In

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Looking for Stagecoach and Coachella outfit ideas? We know it's only March, but it's never too early to start shopping for Coachella outfits.

We talked to Tara Swennen, a celebrity stylist whose clients include Kristen Stewart, Matthew McConaughey and Whitney Cummings, about music festival fashion and what to wear to Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. Specifically, the kinds of shoes and boots should you be packing. While music festivals give you the perfect opportunity to show off your unique sense of style, you also need shoes that are comfortable and easy to walk in.

"This festival season, comfort will be a number one priority," Tara told E! News. "When planning outfits for Coachella and Stagecoach, keep in mind that the heat and dust in Indio can get intense! Leave the high heels at home – go for sturdy, durable boots and sneakers that are stylish while letting you dance all weekend long."