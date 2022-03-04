2022 Coachella & Stagecoach Packing Guide: 21 Shoes & Boots That Are Trendy & Easy To Walk In

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looking for Stagecoach and Coachella outfit ideas? We know it's only March, but it's never too early to start shopping for Coachella outfits.
We talked to Tara Swennen, a celebrity stylist whose clients include Kristen Stewart, Matthew McConaughey and Whitney Cummings, about music festival fashion and what to wear to Coachella and Stagecoach 2022. Specifically, the kinds of shoes and boots should you be packing. While music festivals give you the perfect opportunity to show off your unique sense of style, you also need shoes that are comfortable and easy to walk in.
"This festival season, comfort will be a number one priority," Tara told E! News. "When planning outfits for Coachella and Stagecoach, keep in mind that the heat and dust in Indio can get intense! Leave the high heels at home – go for sturdy, durable boots and sneakers that are stylish while letting you dance all weekend long."
What shoes will be trendy for Coachella and Stagecoach 2022?
After two years of wearing house slippers, Tara said you'll want "a freedom of ease" when walking long distances, jumping and dancing. "Practical low or block heels such as the Rag and Bone Axel Zip Up boot or even a stacked or wedge boot will become preferable options to high and spiky versions," she said. "Pro Tip: also consider flats or even an insert if needed!"
According to Tara, sneakers like the Adidas Forum Bold Platforms and other footwear such as combat lace-up boots and wellies may overshadow western styles this year. These kinds of shoes provide the best protection. Plus, they're not too precious, you won't have to worry about something happening to them.
"Creepers, flats and platform options will become popular as, once again, they add a further added level of comfort and cushion," she said. "Fun metallics, prints and embellishments will also be seen for added levels of flair!"
If you're worried over how much money you'll be spending on your cute Stagecoach or Coachella outfit, there are a ton of shoes out there that are trendy, comfortable and budget-friendly. If available, Tara also recommends using pay over time options like Affirm, which she's partnered with, to spread out the cost of shoes so you don't blow your budget all at once. That way, you can put together the exact outfit you want.
We rounded up the must-have shoes for Stagecoach and Coachella 2022, and included a few of Tara's recommendations as well. Check those out below.
Reebok Nano X1 Vegan 'Classic White Brave Blue
"I love the vintage vibes of these!" Tara said. These Reebok sneakers also features Breathable Flexweave mesh, which makes it stretchy and movable. It also has a removable, cushioned insole, so you can easily replace with one that's better suited for your needs.
Dr. Martens Vegan 1460 Metallic Chrome
"Combat boots are a classic festival shoe and I love that these are vegan," Tara said. "I suggest opting for metallic to bring a little punk to your look! "
Dr. Martens 1460 Sand Rainbow Ray Multi Leather 8-Eye Boots
These make for another fun, colorful combat boot option.
Laureen High Silk Lambskin Chain Booties
Cool embellishments can really elevate your look. "These are a little rock and roll, but snug and comfy all at the same time," Tara said.
River Island Embellished Metalwork Biker Boot in Black
These top-rated biker boots from ASOS are cool and edgy, while providing you comfort. It's a perfect addition to any festival season look.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Run Star Hike High Top Platform Sneaker
"These platforms are super on-trend, and have the perfect balance of comfort and edginess," Tara said. They also come in multiple colors including white, black and jade. If like the style, Madden Girl has a dupe for $55 at Nordstrom Rack.
Steve Madden Checker Combat Boot
Combat boots are a popular option for music festivals because they're super versatile and most importantly, provide protection for your feet. The Checker Combat Boot from Steve Madden are well-liked by Nordstrom Rack shoppers. In fact, one wrote, "This is the most comfortable, best fitting boot I have ever owned and I'm a flip-flop kind of person. It looks great too!"
Circus by Sam Edelman Dane Lug Sole Combat Boot
If you're looking for a pair of boots that give you a bit of height, these rugged lug sole combat boots from Circus by Sam Edelman are worth checking out. According to Nordstrom Rack reviewers, the shoes are flexible and "extremely" comfortable.
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Sneaker
Nike's Air Force 1 is always going to be in style no matter the season or year. The chunkier Shadow sneaker is a must-have for Coachella or Stagecoach.
Reebok Women's Classic Renaissance Shoes
These classic Reebok sneakers come highly recommend by Amazon shoppers. In fact, they have over 10,800 five-star reviews. Many say they're so comfortable you can wear them all day without any problem.
Aprilspring Women’s Walking Shoes
If you're looking for shoes that are easy to walk in and will get a ton of compliments, these shoes from Aprilspring on Amazon are worth checking out. Amazon shoppers say they're lightweight and supportive. Plus, they come in so many colors including yellow, fluorescent green and red.
Naturalizer Women's Morrison Fashion Sneaker
Want a shoe that won't break the bank but is still on-trend and provides maximum comfort? Naturalizer's Morrison sneaker is definitely one to consider. As one Amazon reviewer wrote, "I bought these shoes because I was going to Coachella and needed to be comfortable walking in shoes for at least 10 hours— THE BEST SHOE EVER. They're modern, cool and comfortable. I've gone to buy similar styles from other makers like puma and Adidas but the comfort doesn't come close."
New Balance 550 White Black
These ultra-popular retro-style sneakers from New Balance are a winner for us!
Vans Sentry WC High Top Sneaker
You can't go wrong with a pair of Vans, and the Sentry WC High Top Sneaker has a "retro-cool style of a high-top sneaker" with a trendy lug sole.
Veja Campo Sneakers
Veja's Campo sneakers are stylish, comfy and will last you a long time. You'll definitely get your money's worth with these. They come in 10 color combos, so you're sure to find one that fits your style.
We The Free Wade Distressed Ankle Boots
We love the cool, distressed leather look of these ankle boots. It has a minimal heel, cushioned insole, "buttery soft" leather and zip closures to make it easy to remove. You can get these in washed black or washed chestnut.
Dagget Western Boots
We'll call these the perfect Coachella cowboy boots. They come in seven colorful options including metallic green, classic brown and the super versatile latte.
Matisse Vegan Ranch Boot
These top-rated boots are perfect for completing your Coachella and Stagecoach outfit. They come in several colors, and several shoppers raved over how expensive they look and how comfortable they were.
Free People Lawless Fringe Western Boots
These colorful western-inspired boots from Free People are just as gorgeous in person, according to reviews. They come in multiple colors, and you're sure to find one that works with your outfit.
Born Wynter Boot
These booties were designed to be lightweight and feature a contoured cork midsole for support and structure. According to one Nordstrom Rack shopper, these boots really deliver on the style and comfort. "These seemed like the perfect boot for jeans and sweaters and comfortable enough for a long walk, shopping trip, etc," they wrote. "It also occurred to me they would travel easily. They run very true to size with room to spare for socks. The toe is wide and roomy. I ordered the navy and wore them within two hours of their delivery. Super comfortable. I'm extremely happy with this boot!! May buy another color!"
New Frontier Western Boot
The Frontier Western Boots from Free People comes in seven colors including silver, dusty blue suede, and carbon. According to shoppers, these boots are sexy and just as beautiful in person. Several reviewers recommend sizing up for the most comfortable fit.
