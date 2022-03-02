Evan Rachel Wood Is a Lucky Star: See Her Transformation Into Madonna for the Weird Al Movie

Watch : Madonna Flashes Audience on "The Tonight Show"

Who's that girl? Evan Rachel Wood is slipping into Madonna's lace gloves for a new role.

The actress will star as the Material Girl herself in Roku's upcoming biopic WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story, the channel announced Mar. 2. Daniel Radcliffe plays Weird Al, whose hilarious song "Like a Surgeon" parodied Madonna's 1984 hit "Like a Virgin." The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss as Weird Al's parents, along with Rainn Wilson as radio broadcaster Dr. Demento.

With the casting announcement, Roku released a first look of Evan portraying the world-renowned singer and getting into the singer's groove in an 80s-era black lace jacket, purple tulle skirt and, naturally, plenty of cross jewelry. The resemblance is uncanny!

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will "take audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time," Roku promises. It will also "explore every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."