Kim Kardashian Declared Legally Single Amid Kanye "Ye" West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is officially dropping West.
On March 2, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star virtually appeared at a court hearing for her and Kanye "Ye" West's ongoing divorce case, during which a judge granted Kim's bifurcation request to restore her marital status to single.
While Ye was not present for the hearing, his new lawyer Samantha Spector appeared on his behalf, while Kim's attorney Laura Wasser appeared in person for her.
The hearing took place just days after Kim, who initially filed for divorce in Feb. 2021, claimed that her estranged husband was causing "emotional distress" by putting "misinformation" about private family matters on social media. "I very much desire to be divorced," Kim stated in court documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 24. "I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so."
"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage," the SKIMS mogul—who shares kids North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, with Ye—went on to state. "Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."
On Feb. 25, Ye filed an objection to Kim's claims about his social media usage. "The statement that 'Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation...on social media' is double hearsay," his attorney wrote in documents obtained by E! News. "Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation."
Continued the court filing, "Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent. Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay...so Kanye asks that it be stricken."
Kim, who initially filed documents to change her marital status in December, did not formally response to Ye's objection prior to their March 2 hearing.
