Ghosts Sneak Peek: See Thorfinn Battle Night Terrors

Watch : "Ghosts" Sneak Peek: Ghost Therapy

A little therapy is always a good idea—even for a Viking ghost from the early 1000s.

In this exclusive clip from the March 3 episode of Ghosts, Sam (Rose McIver) enlists the help of a therapist to help prideful Viking Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long), who is struggling with persistent night terrors. Ever the stoic Nordic tough guy, Thorfinn struggles to open up. "Thor not talk," he persists. "Dream very painful."

Using Sam as his conduit, however, he begins to open up. "Cold, very cold. Every bone in body aching," he explains. "Beard frozen in ice. Scrotum size of berry."

As he goes into more detail, his demeanor shifts and he becomes more demonstrative. "Near fire, there is rock," he says. "I grab it. Raise it to the sky. And then I bring it down and smash Oskar's skull!"

The secrets begin to spill out, as Thorfinn forces Sam to tell the therapist about "brain splatter up nose," as the the two recoil in disgust. When the therapist pushes to uncover what these night terrors might be recalling, Thorfinn says, "It is exactly as the same day I killed best friend Oskar."

Thorfinn's ghostly presence gets up and storms out of the room, leaving Sam to fend for herself.