Usher's Sweet Confession About Aaliyah Will Leave You Saying "OMG"

Can U Handle this Usher admission?
While playing the aptly-titled game Confessions on E!'s Daily Pop on March 1 the R&B singer—set to start his Las Vegas residency July 15—made quite the reveal.
Asked what celebrity he wishes he would've dated back in the day, Usher said, "somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious."
"She was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time," he continued. "And then we just kind of disconnected."
The friend in question? Aaliyah. According to Usher, he and the iconic singer, who tragically passed away in 2001, simply "didn't get around" to dating.
He did, however, find himself sharing a smooch or two with Monica. As part of another round of Confessions, Usher admitted she was hist first celebrity kiss. And what he called a "good" one at that!
However, that's all in the past. Usher is currently dating Jenn Goicoechea, and the couple welcomed their second child together, Sire, in late September. In addition to baby Sire, they share Soverign, 17 months, and Usher is dad to sons Usher V, 14 and Naviyd, 13, from his previous marriage to Tameka Foster.
Unfortunately for the "Yeah!" singer, none of his children realize how cool he is. As he admitted, "I try, don't get me wrong!"
In reality, though, he's glad to have a sense of separation between his family life and career. "I get that fortunate ability to create balance between being this dad that I never had and also being able to report back to my day job," he said, "which is this artistry."
That's not to say Usher's kids won't follow in his footsteps, though. Navivd, he revealed, "sings a lot" and is "always dancing."
Hear more from Usher in the above Daily Pop interview before he headlines a new Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, opening Friday, July 15, 2022. Tickets are currently on-sale.