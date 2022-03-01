Usher's Sweet Confession About Aaliyah Will Leave You Saying "OMG"

Watch : Usher Reveals MISSED Romantic Opportunity

Can U Handle this Usher admission?

While playing the aptly-titled game Confessions on E!'s Daily Pop on March 1 the R&B singer—set to start his Las Vegas residency July 15—made quite the reveal.

Asked what celebrity he wishes he would've dated back in the day, Usher said, "somebody that I was really good friends with that I wish I would have taken more serious."

"She was a really, really close friend of mine for a small amount of time," he continued. "And then we just kind of disconnected."

The friend in question? Aaliyah. According to Usher, he and the iconic singer, who tragically passed away in 2001, simply "didn't get around" to dating.

He did, however, find himself sharing a smooch or two with Monica. As part of another round of Confessions, Usher admitted she was hist first celebrity kiss. And what he called a "good" one at that!