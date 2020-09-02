Monica Reveals What "Bridged a Gap" Between Her and Brandy After Longtime Feud

Brandy and Monica are back to being arm in arm.

After a years-long feud between the two singers—they famously collaborated on the iconic '98 hit "The Boy Is Mine"—the women cleared the air in a highly anticipated session of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz's Verzuz series.

During their episode, it was revealed it had been nearly a decade since the two stars were in the same room. However, that streak came to an end on Aug. 31 as the performers came back together.

The following day, Sept. 1, Monica took to social media to reflect on their reunion.

"My Prayers have been said as well as Many of them answered," she captioned a black and white photo of them with Brandy's arm around her neck. "Communication & Compassion bridged a gap that not many will understand!"

The performer also affirmed her support of Brandy, who recently released her first album in eight years. "I celebrate you @brandy," Monica wrote. "Your legacy , Music & Catalogue are undeniable!! #B7 Available NOW....."