An It Girl's Guide to Budget-Friendly Spring Break Style

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We don't know about you, but we're ready to trade our home office view for one that includes sandy beaches and crystal blue waters.

If you already have your spring break plans finalized, you might be in the market for some vacation-ready clothes and accessories. Whether you're planning on staying horizontal on a beach, hiking, hanging poolside or enjoying a weekend out on the town, we rounded up everything you'll need—from trending swimsuits and cover-ups to chic hats, jewelry and dresses.

Below, you'll find 30 Instagram-worthy pieces to help you look like an It Girl while enjoying some R&R!