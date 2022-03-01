An It Girl's Guide to Budget-Friendly Spring Break Style

We rounded up trending dresses, matching sets, sunnies, sandals and swimsuits that will help you elevate your Instagram game.

By Emily Spain Mar 01, 2022 11:38 PMTags
We don't know about you, but we're ready to trade our home office view for one that includes sandy beaches and crystal blue waters. 

If you already have your spring break plans finalized, you might be in the market for some vacation-ready clothes and accessories. Whether you're planning on staying horizontal on a beach, hiking, hanging poolside or enjoying a weekend out on the town, we rounded up everything you'll need—from trending swimsuits and cover-ups to chic hats, jewelry and dresses.

Below, you'll find 30 Instagram-worthy pieces to help you look like an It Girl while enjoying some R&R!

Swimsuits

LA Hearts by PacSun Green Laurel Cutout Halter One Piece Swimsuit

Green is all the rage right now, so why not treat yourself to this unique cut-out design!

$53
PacSun

Paloma Floral Strapless Bikini

If you're going somewhere tropical, a suit from Frankies Bikinis is a must! They have a wide selection of on-trend styles and inclusive sizing to help you feel and look your best. We love this floral bikini!

$100 Top
Frankies Bikinis
$90 Bottoms
Frankies Bikinis

Romwe Women's Plus Size Bikini 3-Piece Set

We've never seen a matching bikini and cover-up set we didn't love, and this one is no exception!

$24-$32
Amazon

MOOSLOVER Women One-Shoulder High Waisted Bikini

This high-waisted bikini is available in a bunch of colors to match your wardrobe's color scheme.

$24-$32
Amazon

Brinlee Contour

The combination of the halter-neck tie and cut-out details makes for an Instagram-worthy suit.

$50
Adore Me

Cover-Ups

Multicolored Long Sleeve Crochet Dress

Crochet is another summer trend you're going to be glad you shopped early! We love this '70s-inspired dress.

$68
$34
Nasty Gal

Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up

You don't have to break the bank to have a chic poolside look. This shirt cover-up comes in 42 colors, too!

$12-$28
Amazon

America Stripe Crochet Cover Up Pants

With a drawstring, elastic waist pull-on fit, you can feel free to indulge on your vacay without any guilt. 

$25
Cupshe

CUPSHE Women's Cream White Hollow Out Sleeveless V Neck Cover Up

Make sure to pack a chic cover-up like this one if you're going to be lounging poolside.

$35
Amazon

Dresses

Superdown Kasey Mesh Mini Dress

Looking for a groovy fit for dinner? This mini dress is calling your name.

$74
Revolve

Dokotoo Women's Deep V-Neck Ruffle Dress

This top-rated dress comes in a variety of prints and colors, and it's under $50. Score!

$39
Amazon

AFRM Portia Dress

Match your dinner fit to the sunset! We love the plunging neckline and print on this dress.

$148
Revolve

Naked Wardrobe One-Shoulder Cutout Sheath Minidress

If you're hitting the town on your vacation, this mini dress needs to be in your suitcase.

$64
Nordstrom

BerryGo Women's Embroidery Pearl Button Down Dress

Besides the price, we love how this vacation-ready dress comes in 24 colors and prints!

$38-$46
Amazon

Matching Sets

SAFRISIOR Women’s 2-Piece Set

This set from Amazon is a no-brainer! It's the perfect off-duty look.

$19-$33
Amazon

Grab Your Passport Hot Pink Two-Piece Swim Cover-Up Jumpsuit

Available in white and three rosy hues, this two-piece jumpsuit is a mood! Wear it together or mix-and-match the pieces with other wardrobe staples.

$64
Lulus

Barbra Set

This set is definitely on our wishlist! It will keep you looking cute after you take a dip in the pool or ocean.

$88
Free People

Speedy High Waist Floral Biker Short

If you're planning on staying active during spring break and getting in a few hikes, we suggest this adorable set from Frankies Bikinis.

$70 Short
Frankies Bikinis
$75 Bra
Frankies Bikinis

Get Away Fauxchet Set

Available in seven hues, this crochet set will have you looking chic AF, especially if you pair it with a cute silk headscarf!

$128
Free People

Camila Coelho Ellis Top

This ribbed knit set is perfect for dinner or a night out with the girls!

$158
Revolve
$168 Skirt
Revolve

Sandals

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Forget Me Not Sporty Flat Sandals with Pearls in Black

Sandals don't have to be boring! This pair is equally sporty and chic, and won't break the bank.

$30
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Fame Woven Jelly Flat Mules in Green

These mules are a great designer dupe! Plus, they'll help you add some color to your outfit.

$15
ASOS

Open Edit Sheena Sandal

If you're looking for a dressier sandal for dinner or special occasions, this puffy-banded silhouette is a great budget-friendly option

$60
Nordstrom

Kaanas Coco Sandal

Go from the sand to the bar in style and comfort with these braided sandals. Not to mention, they'll go with everything!

$119
Revolve

Accessories

Rectangle Sunglasses (3-Pack)

This is an incredible deal! You're getting three super cute shades for only $16.

$16
Amazon

Sexy Sequins Bra Body Chain

Dress up your bikini with a fun body chain! Need some inspiration on how to rock one? These celebs will show you!

$13
Amazon

ASOS DESIGN Medium Polysatin Headscarf in Checkerboard Print

Protect your scalp from harmful rays while making a fashionable statement on the beach with this checkerboard scarf!

$18
$11
ASOS

Duper Square Oversized Sunglasses

Retro shades are still in, so pick up this oversized pair for yourself!

$18
Amazon

Mary Kate Arm Band

Arm cuffs are going to be this summer's hottest accessory! We love this simple yet eye-catching design.

$28
Free People

Piper Printed Wide Brim Bucket Hat

Don't forget to lather up with sunscreen and wear a wide brimmed hat to protect your skin from sun damage.

$27
Urban Outfitters

Monogrammed Straw Bag

Get every member of your spring break squad matching straw bags to hold all of your beach must-haves! These customized bags make a great gift!

$78
$31
Etsy

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these super cute dresses for spring!

