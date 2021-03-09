Meghan & HarryWomen's History MonthBachelor NationPhotosVideosNewsletters

Belly Chains Are the Latest Celeb-Loved Trend You Need to Try

Belly and body chains might be this season's most daring trend yet.

By Emily Spain Mar 09, 2021 4:00 PMTags
Halle Bailey/Gabrielle Union/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Spring is around the corner, which means both temperatures and fashion trends are heating up! The latest trend? Belly and body chains! If you're skeptical, take a look at Kylie Jenner, Gabrielle Union or Halle Bailey, who just rocked this season's most daring trend yet.

Whether you wear one of the belly chains above your denim or pair a body chain underneath a simple blouse, the body jewelry trend will help you instantly elevate your outfit. 

See below for our nine favorite belly and body chains that you're going to want to try once you ditch your winter coat. And you can cop the celeb-loved trend for as low as $8!

8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up With Your Skinny Jeans

ASOS Design Belly Chain in Curb Chain in Gold Tone

Add this simple yet expensive-looking chain to your outfit for an elevated look. 

$8
ASOS

Gold Hearts Belly Chain

We heart this chain! Whether you wear it as a belt or have it cinch your waist above your denim, you'll look super stylish!

$8
Hot Topic

Cross My Heart Body Chain

This versatile chain would look cute layered over tops, or when you have a sweater on and want a little pop of gold to peek out!

$60
Ettika

Victray Sequins Belly Waist Chain

Layer this chic chain over a skirt, pair of pants or your bathing suit when the weather warms up. And not to mention, it's such a good deal!

$8
Amazon

Baby Baby Belly Chain

Inspired by traditional Indian jewelry, this chain will add a sophisticated touch to your beach ensemble or denim look.

$44
Free People

ASOS Design Belly Chain with Butterfly Charm

If you're a fan of butterflies, this body chain is for you! It features a twisted chain that will accentuate your curves, too.

$8
ASOS

Pearlada Minimalist 18K Gold Belly Chain

With small gold balls, this delicate belly chain makes the perfect addition to any outfit. It's also a must for making a statement on beach days!

$12
Amazon

Simsly Boho Body Chain

If you want to add a little sparkle to your denim ensemble, this $9 chain is a great option!

$9
Amazon

ASOS Design Body Chain in Fine Dot-Dash Design

This full-body chain is great for wearing under cropped tops and blouses. And it's only $12!

$12
ASOS

Up next: Get Ready for Summer with Weighted Hula Hoops.

