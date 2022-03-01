Kendall Jenner Seen Hanging Out With Kourtney Kardashian's Exes Luka Sabbat and Younes Bendjima

Watch : Kendall Jenner DEFENDS Controversial Wedding Dress Choice

We're willing to bet you didn't see this edition of Three's Company coming.



Fresh off her catwalk duties during Milan Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner is living it up in Paris. However, fans were surprised to see a few familiar faces among her party pals. In a video recently shared to Mustafa the Poet's snapchat, she was seen having a blast with sister Kourtney Kardashian's exes Luka Sabbat, 24, and Younes Bendjima, 28, along with a few other attendees like Jacob Elordi.

If you haven't been keeping up with the Poosh founder's dating history, allow us to backtrack a bit. Kendall's older sister, Kourtney, began dating Younes in October 2016 after meeting at a bar (also coincidentally in Paris).

The pair were together for nearly two years until they broke up in August 2018, with a source telling E! News at the time that the couple experienced a series of "ups and downs," resulting in their romance simply fizzling out.