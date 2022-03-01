The Fate of Jennifer Coolidge's White Lotus Character Revealed

2022 SAG Awards

On Feb. 28, HBO revealed the fate of Jennifer Coolidge's character, Tanya McQuoid, for The White Lotus season two.

Watch: Jennifer Coolidge's Funny Story About a Cigarette in Her EYE?!

We are bend-and-snapping over this news! 

Jennifer Coolidge starred as the insecure-yet-loveable Tanya McQuoid during season one of HBO's The White Lotus. And now, on Feb. 28, the network confirmed to E! News that the Legally Blonde actress and fan favorite will be returning for season two of the dramedy. 

The same day, Coolidge, along with the rest of the cast, said "buongiorno" to Italy as they began production at the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily.

This season, the Mike White-created series will follow various guests and employees as they are exploited over the span of a week and will star newcomers F. Murray Abraham, Adam DiMarco, Meghann Fahy, Tom Hollander, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Aubrey Plaza.

And the best part of all: this time around, we will be getting seven episodes compared to season one's six.

An extra hour of The White Lotus? Sounds sweeter than the tiramisu the cast is inevitably eating.

Don't mind us, we'll just be sipping limoncello and daydreaming about summer in this season's honor. 

Scroll through to get the deets on all things The White Lotus season two.

Checking In

Theo James, Meghann Fahy and Will Sharpe have joined season two of The White Lotus as series regulars. According to Deadline, James and Fahy are playing the married couple, Cameron and Daphne Babcock, vacationing with Aubrey Plaza's character Harper. Sharpe is playing Plaza's character's husband, Ethan Spiller.

Leo Woodall is also joining the cast in a recurring role, playing a "magnetic" White Lotus guest.

Bon Voyage

According to Variety, guests are checking into the Four Seasons Hotel in Sicily, Italy. The outlet reports the resort has been booked through April 1.

F. Murray Abraham

The Academy Award winner joins the series as Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son, Dominic Di Grasso. HBO previously confirmed that Michael Imperioli will play Dominic.

Adam DiMarco

This The Order star has the honor of portraying F. Murray Abraham's grandson in the second installment of The White Lotus. Deadline reports that The Order's DiMarco will play Albie Di Grasso, a recent college graduate traveling with his father (Imperioli) and grandfather (Abraham).

Tom Hollander

The Pride & Prejudice star is joining the second installment of White Lotus as Quentin, an English expat, vacationing with his friends and his nephew, according to Deadline.

Haley Lu Richardson

After starring in the HBO Max original film Unpregnant, the actress has been cast in the role of Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss. According to Deadline, Portia's boss is believed to be Tanya McQuoid, played in the debut season by Jennifer Coolidge.

Jennifer Coolidge

The O.G. White Lotus star is reportedly returning for a second season, with Imperioli tagging the Legally Blonde actress in his casting announcement. It's no surprise that director Mike White would bring Coolidge back, as he's a huge fan of the actress and wrote the role of Tanya specifically for her. 

Michael Imperioli

This Sopranos actor is packing his bags and getting ready for a trip he will never forget. In early January, Imperioli confirmed he's joining the cast, writing on Instagram, "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team." 

According to HBO, Imperioli will portray Dominic Di Grasso, who takes his elderly father and recent college grad son on vacation.

Aubrey Plaza

HBO confirmed the Parks & Recreation actress will join Imperioli and Coolidge in the second installment of the series. Per Deadline, Aubrey's character is Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. 

New Horizons

Though the series got its name from the fictional hotel, the cast and crew are saying goodbye to the sandy beaches of Maui. When HBO announced they ordered a second installment, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement, "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Behind the Scenes Team

Mike White will write, direct and executive produce the series alongside returning co-executive producers David Bernad and Nick Hall. Additionally, Mark Kamine joins as executive producer. 

