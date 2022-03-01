The Inventing Anna Styles That Everyone Is Searching For

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you love Netflix's Inventing Anna or hate it, you're not alone. But either way, we can all agree that the story about convicted scammer and fake heiress Anna Sorokin is fascinating. The other aspect that kept us watching this show? Love her or hate her, Anna (at least, the fictional character portrayed in this show) has gorgeous fashion taste.

There's no arguing that the show's fashion left quite the impact. As Love The Sales' fashion data analysts report, Inventing Anna caused a 200% surge in demand for "Red Bardot Dresses." It also caused an over 100% increase in fashion demand for "Pink Scarves," "Floral-Print Blazers," and "Blue Headwraps" based on the styles worn by Julia Garner, who plays Anna Delvey in the show. There was also an increase in demand for "Check-Print Coats" and "Sequin Dresses."

According to the show, there are varying accounts of whether the real Anna wore high-end or off-the-rack styles, but we rounded up styles inspired by the show that would fit right in with New York's elite without breaking your budget.