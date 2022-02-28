Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Rihanna, Martha Stewart, Jennifer Aniston & More

Melissa Gorga said, "Leggings are so important. I don't ever want to run around in anything that is not a legging during the day if I don't have to be dressed for TV. My makeup artist came to do my makeup and she had the cutest leggings on that made her butt look so good and they fit her waist so good. I started buying them and have been buying them ever since. They fit so good."

"These come in a three pack. Just compare this to what you would pay for one pair at the high-end stores. I'm not gonna mention any brand names, but you know what I'm talking about. These are buttery soft. I love them because they're super super high-waisted, they cinch your waist, and they give you support in the stomach area. They're super supportive. These are your favorite leggings that you will ever put on. I run around in these every single day. They make your butt look good. They're not thin, so you can't see your underwear through them ever."

These three packs don't just come in black. There are plenty of options to choose from and these sets have 20,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.