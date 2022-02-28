Why Jessica Chastain Called Her Reaction to Her SAG Awards Win "So Embarrassing"

Watch : Jessica Chastain's SHOCKED Expression at 2022 SAG Awards

Jessica Chastain had to do a double take after she scored one of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards' biggest honors.

When The Eyes of Tammy Faye actress' name was announced for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role, Jessica, understandably, blacked out. "What did it look like, my face?" she asked E! News' Francesca Amiker backstage after collecting her trophy. And when Francesca explained her shocked reaction was definitely meme-able, the superstar added, "Oh shoot, that's so embarrassing!"

And while Jessica admitted she "held it together on stage," afterward, all bets were off. "I kinda cried a lot after I got off stage," she said during the exclusive chat. "It's very emotional this time."

Now, the Actor trophy will join the list of many accolades she's collected, including her award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for The Help, which she called "one of the greatest moments."