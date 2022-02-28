RHOSLC's Jen Shah Is "Dead Serious" About Wanting Kim Kardashian as a Lawyer Amid Fraud Case

Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian to keep up with her legal woes.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pled not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in April 2021, and now that she's currently awaiting trial, she's doubling down on her desire to recruit Kim to her legal team.
Jen's floated the idea before, but she made it clear she's "serious" about the possibility during the RHOSLC After Show on Feb. 27.
"Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet," Jen said in a clip from the Bravo show, which you can watch below. "People thought I was joking around when I was like, 'Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?' I was dead a-- 100 serious. Dead a--."
Admitting that she has "mad respect" for Kim—who's not officially a lawyer quite yet, though she did pass the California baby bar in Dec. 2021—Jen said she's particularly impressed with her criminal justice work, which was kicked into high gear after Kim personally asked then-President Donald Trump to commute Alice Johnson's lifetime prison sentence and he obliged.
"She has been able to be an advocate and affect change for people that have been wrongly accused of crimes," Jen explained. "They're innocent and then she has been able to help be part of the movement to go fight for them at the White House or with [the] government to get them released."
Continuing to maintain her own innocence, Jen said she feels like she's been "wrongly accused of something."
"I don't take this lightly," she added. "It's my life and more importantly, it's my family's life. I care about them more than anything. I don't want my kids or my husband or my mom or my family affected by this and so I have to fight."
Not on just her own behalf, either. "I'm representing not only my family but I'm representing everybody out there that has ever been accused, wrongly accused or wrongly convicted of a crime that they didn't do," Jen said. "And if I have the means to fight, I'm going to fight. I'm going to fight because what is happening is not right and this has not only happened to me; There are so many other people out there in America that this has happened to, that have gone to prison, they're completely innocent, their lives have been ruined."
Jen's trial is scheduled for next month. Since her arrest in March 2021, she's pleaded not guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of obstructing an official proceeding.
Stuart Smith, Jen's assistant, was also accused of defrauding victims as part of a nationwide telemarketing scam, and while he initially pleaded not guilty, he changed his plea to guilty during a hearing in Nov. 2021.
The pair's alleged involvement in the scheme was the subject of an ABC News documentary released on Hulu in November. Though Jen requested that the criminal charges against her be dropped because, according to court documents obtained by E! News, she believed the documentary violated her right to a fair trial, a federal judge later dismissed the request.
If convicted of all charges, Jen faces up to 70 years in prison.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
