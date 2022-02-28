RHOSLC's Jen Shah Is "Dead Serious" About Wanting Kim Kardashian as a Lawyer Amid Fraud Case

Watch : Jen Shah's Legal Drama Is a Reality Show in Itself

Jen Shah wants Kim Kardashian to keep up with her legal woes.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pled not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in April 2021, and now that she's currently awaiting trial, she's doubling down on her desire to recruit Kim to her legal team.

Jen's floated the idea before, but she made it clear she's "serious" about the possibility during the RHOSLC After Show on Feb. 27.

"Listen, Kim Kardashian is not officially part of the Shah squad legal team yet," Jen said in a clip from the Bravo show, which you can watch below. "People thought I was joking around when I was like, 'Do we need to add Kim Kardashian to our legal team?' I was dead a-- 100 serious. Dead a--."

Admitting that she has "mad respect" for Kim—who's not officially a lawyer quite yet, though she did pass the California baby bar in Dec. 2021—Jen said she's particularly impressed with her criminal justice work, which was kicked into high gear after Kim personally asked then-President Donald Trump to commute Alice Johnson's lifetime prison sentence and he obliged.