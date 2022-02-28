Why Fans Are Convinced Camila Cabello's New Song "Bam Bam" Is About Ex Shawn Mendes

My Oh My! Fans have some theories about Camila Cabello's new song "Bam Bam."
After the 24-year-old singer teased the single on TikTok Feb. 27, followers started to wonder if it was about her ex Shawn Mendes. And while Cabello has yet to confirm the inspiration behind the tune, there are quite a few convincing clues.
For instance, the song opens with Cabello singing, "You said you hated the ocean but you're surfin' now." And Mendes once told Jimmy Fallon his "biggest fear is deep water," but social media sleuths pointed out that the 23-year-old artist posted photos of himself surfing just days after fans learned about his and Cabello's split in November.
Cabello also sings, "I said I'd love you for life but I just sold our house." And indeed, the "Havana" star did just sell her Los Angeles home for a cool $4.3 million in December.
Need more convincing? In another part of the song, Cabello notes, "We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown ups now." Followers of the musicians know their relationship goes back to when they were teens, touring together in 2014 and releasing their hit "I Know What You Did Last Summer" the next year. They would spark romance rumors for years, turning up the heat with their sizzling duet "Señorita" in 2019, and Cabello has admitted the fire was there early on.
While looking back at their old performances on a 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cabello said, "We were stupid. I think we both had a crush but we were, like, I don't know, being babies about it. But we're grown now."
@camilacabello BAM BAM feat @Ed Sheeran ? bambambetches - Camila Cabello
When Cabello and Mendes broke up after two years of dating, they didn't give an exact reason for their split. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," they said in a joint statement. "We started out relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."
And as the song notes, sometimes relationships just don't work out. "Couldn't ever imagine even having doubts, but not everything works out," Cabello sings. "Now I'm out dancing with strangers. You could be casually dating. Damn it's all changing so fast. Así es la vida si."
Cabello isn't the only one dropping easter egg-filled lyrics. Mendes also appeared to allude to their breakup with the December release of "It'll Be Okay" filled with lines like, "I start to imagine a world where we don't collide. It's making me sick, but we'll heal and the sun will rise. If you tell me you're leaving, I'll make it easy. It'll be okay. If we can't stop the bleeding, we don't have to fix it. We don't have to stay. I will love you either way."
And while Cabello's song "Bam Bam," which also features Ed Sheeran, doesn't officially drop until March 4, fans are already sharing their reactions. One follower tweeted their theory that the single, "Isn't really about shading Shawn, I feel like it's more about how sometimes things don't work the way you want in life and you need to move on. BUT GIRL- CAMILA!! THE LYRICS OH MY LAWD."
Added a TikTok commenter, "This is obviously about Shawn." And a third follower called it a "Breakup song and move on song all in one."