See Every Couple Doing Date Night on the 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Love is in the air at the 2022 SAG Awards! Oscar Isaac and more stars brought their significant others as their plus-ones for the annual award show. See their date night pics here!

This is one date night that's going to be hard to top. 

Alan RuckJulianna Marguiles and more stars brought their significant others to the 2022 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 27. Photographers snapped away as the couples struck a pose on the star-studded red carpet, with some celebrities sharing an intimate kiss or giving the camera their best smize.

The Great's Sacha Dhawan and actress Anjli Mohindra took things up a notch with their color-coordinated ensembles. The Hulu star, whose series is nominated for outstanding ensemble in a comedy series. sported a sea foam green tuxedo, while his partner gave pure glamour in an emerald green silk gown that was simply stunning. 

In other date night news, Patrick Wilson let wife Dagmara Dominczyk shine on the red carpet, going for a classic and understated look in a black tuxedo. Meanwhile, the Succession actress looked as sophisticated as the Roy family in a svelte silver dress with a plunging neckline. 

To see more stars and their significant others on the SAG Awards red carpet, keep scrolling!

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

This 1883 couple has us yelling yee-haw with their stylish appearance.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup

After flying under the radar for many years, the couple makes their red carpet debut at the 2022 SAG Awards.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Emilie Livingston & Jeff Goldblum

Who wore it best? Jeff's partner gives him a run for his money in a chic pantsuit.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Talk about a power couple. The Power of the Dog stars are both nominated for their respective roles.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Jada Pinkett-Smith & Will Smith

The King Richard actor looks like a Fresh Prince with wife Jada by his side.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner

This cowboy sure knows how to clean up! The Yellowstone star donned a tux for his night out.

Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Bianca Rodrigues & Luke Grimes

The Yellowstone star left his cowboy hat at home for his red carpet date night.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch & Sophie Hunter

The Power of the Dog actor and his wife look radiant as ever on the red carpet.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey & Jason Ritter

The Yellowjackets actress brings hubby Jason Ritter as her plus-one.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Oscar Isaac & Elvira Lind

No armpit smells here! The stunning couple sport pink accents on the red carpet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Alan Ruck & Mireille Enos

Connor who? The Succession star gave off a devil may care attitude as he and his wife walked the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Patrick Wilson & Dagmara Dominczyk

The Succession actress brought her husband, the Phantom of the Opera actor Patrick Wilson, as her plus-one for the star-studded event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Elizabeth McLaughlin & Christoph Sanders

These two are the ultimate power couple, with Elizabeth in a stunning gold dress and Christoph in an all-black ensemble.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Julianna Marguiles & Keith Lieberthal

Pretty in pink! The Morning Show actress and her partner strike a pose on the carpet.

Getty Images
Sacha Dhawan & Anjil Mohindra

Like his character on The Great, Sacha embraces the finer things in life with a stunning designer look.  

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Shannon Kenny & Néstor Carbonell

The Morning Show actor dons his evening attire with his wife by his side.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton

The Morning Show actor looks effortlessly chic in a traditional tux. 

To see which of your favorite stars are going home with a SAG Award, check out our story here!

Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards today, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the SAG Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

