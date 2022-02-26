Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin is trading in his Super Bowl ring for a wedding ring!
The football player officially tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Marissa Boyd, 28, on Friday, Feb. 25, per People. The dreamy outdoor ceremony was held at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Los Angeles, Calif., at a scenic spot that overlooked the Pacific Ocean.
Despite the gorgeous views, Ryan only had eyes for his bride-to-be and quickly found himself getting teary-eyed upon seeing his fiancée in her wedding dress for the very first time.
"I was trying to hold back tears," the 2020 Super Bowl champion told People. "When I saw Marissa walking down the aisle I was very emotional."
The couple, who have been together for four years, said "I do" in front of a crowd of friends and loved ones that included Ryan's very own teammates Blaine Gabbert, Cameron Brate, Kyle Trask, O.J. Howard and more.
Even the couple's pet dog got adorably dressed up in its best collar to attend the event.
Sharing her own excitement, Marissa told the outlet, "I'm feeling like I'm on cloud nine!"
The bride chronicled portions of her wedding day on her Instagram Story, sharing a snap of a makeup artist getting her "nona" ready for the ceremony and one of the ocean, writing, "An absolute dream."
She also re-shared some of her friends' Instagram posts from the day too, including one image that featured her and Ryan smiling as they ate In N Out Burger together later in the evening.
Marissa had been counting down the days leading up to their nuptials on Instagram. Sharing a photo of her, Ryan and their pup on Feb. 15, she wrote, "We make this lil family official in 10 days. Trying to slow it down and soak it all up [smile with hearts emoji] Heart is full!"