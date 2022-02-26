Buccaneers Quarterback Ryan Griffin Marries Marissa Boyd

Watch : Super Bowl Proposal, "Love Is Blind" & "About Last Night"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Griffin is trading in his Super Bowl ring for a wedding ring!

The football player officially tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Marissa Boyd, 28, on Friday, Feb. 25, per People. The dreamy outdoor ceremony was held at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Los Angeles, Calif., at a scenic spot that overlooked the Pacific Ocean.

Despite the gorgeous views, Ryan only had eyes for his bride-to-be and quickly found himself getting teary-eyed upon seeing his fiancée in her wedding dress for the very first time.

"I was trying to hold back tears," the 2020 Super Bowl champion told People. "When I saw Marissa walking down the aisle I was very emotional."

The couple, who have been together for four years, said "I do" in front of a crowd of friends and loved ones that included Ryan's very own teammates Blaine Gabbert, Cameron Brate, Kyle Trask, O.J. Howard and more.