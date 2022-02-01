Tom Brady Officially Announces His Retirement

Watch : Tom Brady Announces He's Leaving the Patriots

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady's reign has officially come to an end.



Following reports hinting that the Super Bowl MVP would announce his retirement soon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, confirmed the news in a lengthy statement posted on Feb. 1.



"I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in' proposition—if a 100% commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Tom shared in his Instagram post. "There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best for these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts on the field or in life."



"This is difficult to write, but here it goes," he continued. "I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it's time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. I've done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved."