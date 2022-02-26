Kanye "Ye" West Objects to Kim Kardashian's Critique of His Social Media Posts

Earlier this month, Ye took to Instagram to claim in a since-deleted post that the couple's eldest daughter, North West, 8, was allegedly being put on TikTok against his will. The 8-year-old and Kim share an account, whose profile notes that it is "managed by an adult," and which has not featured new posts since last January.

Kim then responded in a rare statement on her Instagram Story, "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness." Ye later responded, "What do you mean by main provider?"

Weeks later, on Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13, Ye took to Instagram again to criticize and insult Kim's boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in a series of posts. Ye also shared screenshots of alleged separate text exchanges with both the SNL star and Kim.

He later deleted all his posts, writing, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener." He also emphasized on Instagram that he did not have "BEEF" with Kim, that he "LOVES" his family and has "FAITH" that he and Kim will be "BACK TOGETHER."

Days later, on Feb. 18, Ye filed an opposition to Kim's December request to be declared legally single, with his lawyer stating in the documents that "Kim's motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set."