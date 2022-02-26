Maks Chmerkovskiy Makes Plea to Former DTWS Partner Kirstie Alley From War-Torn Ukraine

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Safe to say Maksim Chmerkovskiy is no longer in step with Kirstie Alley.

The 42-year-old pro dancer just called out his former Dancing With The Stars partner after she tweeted that she didn't know "what's real and what is fake" regarding Russia's invasion of the Ukraine.

"We haven't spoke in a while, but I clearly remember being right next to you while you were organizing trucks of aid during hurricane Sandy and I remember all that you were saying to me about situations where innocent are suffering," Maks wrote on his Instagram Story on Feb. 26 over a screen shot of Kirstie's original tweet, which has since been deleted. "The same energy is needed right now."

Kirstie, 71, had originally written, "I don't know what's real or what is fake in this war. So I won't be commenting. I'll pray instead." Maks wrote in his response, "No one needs your prayer if you don't know what's real or fake."