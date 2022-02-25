Hayden Panettiere Clarifies That Her Daughter Kaya Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Invasion

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram With a New Look

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Hayden Panettiere has confirmed that her daughter Kaya is out of harm's way.

The Heroes actress' 7-year-old daughter typically lives with her dad, Hayden's ex Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine. When a fan shared their concern over Kaya's safety in a comment on Hayden's Instagram on Friday, Feb. 25, the actress replied, "She's safe and not in the Ukraine."

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 24, Hayden's ex stated that he was currently located in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where he said, "European way of life is under threat, the freedom of peoples to make their own decisions is under threat and so is democracy."

In addition to showing support for Wladimir's comments by posting them onto her Instagram Story on Friday, the Nashville actress also shared her own thoughts about the Ukraine crisis on Instagram, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions "an absolute disgrace."