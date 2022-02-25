Hayden Panettiere Clarifies That Her Daughter Kaya Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Invasion

Hayden Panettiere has confirmed that her 7-year-old daughter Kaya is "safe" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Find out more below.

By Emlyn Travis Feb 25, 2022 10:59 PMTags
PoliticsHayden PanettiereCelebrities
Watch: Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram With a New Look

Amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Hayden Panettiere has confirmed that her daughter Kaya is out of harm's way.

The Heroes actress' 7-year-old daughter typically lives with her dad, Hayden's ex Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine. When a fan shared their concern over Kaya's safety in a comment on Hayden's Instagram on Friday, Feb. 25, the actress replied, "She's safe and not in the Ukraine." 

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Feb. 24, Hayden's ex stated that he was currently located in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where he said, "European way of life is under threat, the freedom of peoples to make their own decisions is under threat and so is democracy."

In addition to showing support for Wladimir's comments by posting them onto her Instagram Story on Friday, the Nashville actress also shared her own thoughts about the Ukraine crisis on Instagram, calling Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions "an absolute disgrace."  

photos
Hollywood Gets Political

"This horrific moment in history sends a terrifying message: the message that in this day and age, in year 2022, it's okay to violate the rights of free people and allow autocrats like Putin to take whatever they please," she wrote. "I'm praying for my family and friends there and everyone who's fighting." 

Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

The actress continued, "I wish you had more support and I wish I was there fighting with you! For now, I ask for those of us who can't be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy." 

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

2

Netflix Teases Love Is Blind Reunion With Tense Photos

3

Paedon Reveals What It Was Like Growing Up With Kody Brown as a Dad

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

2

Netflix Teases Love Is Blind Reunion With Tense Photos

3

Paedon Reveals What It Was Like Growing Up With Kody Brown as a Dad

4

Amanda Bynes Files to End Her Conservatorship After Nearly 9 Years

5

Hayden Panettiere Supports Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukrainian Crisis