How Hayden Panettiere Is Showing Support for Ex Wladimir Klitschko Amid Ukrainian Crisis

Watch : Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s EMOTIONAL Message From Ukraine

Hayden Panettiere is helping ex Wladimir Klitschko raise awareness for Ukraine.



Just hours after Russia, under the order of President Vladimir Putin, began attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure, former pro boxer Wladimir took to Instagram and vowed to fight on the front lines for his home country. It was a powerful message that Hayden—she shares daughter Kaya, 7, with Wladimir—felt she needed to share.



"I am writing to you from Kyiv, the capital of a country at war, a country being attacked and invaded from all sides," the 45-year-old captioned a Feb. 24 Instagram post, which Hayden also posted to her Instagram Story. "It is not ‘the war of Ukraine,' it is Putin's war. Meticulous preparations were hidden behind the fog of the last few weeks in order to set in motion a plan that had been drawn up for months. No more fog and false diplomatic declarations."

Later, he tweeted (and Hayden also reshared), "The world is watching how reckless and deadly imperialism is, not just for #Ukraine but the whole world. Let history be a lesson to not be repeated."