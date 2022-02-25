Machine Gun Kelly Shares "Gothic" Vision for Megan Fox Wedding

Watch : Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Has a PAINFUL Secret

Machine Gun Kelly is in love with an emo girl. That girl, of course, is Megan Fox.

And now, the time flames are planning a wedding that may match that aesthetic—that is, if they can find the right venue first.

When asked by James Corden on Late Late Show when the musician plans on officially tying the knot, he replied that he's still "trying to find a spot" that matches his "artistic" vision.

"The location is hard," he explained on the Feb. 24 episode, adding that he'd ideally love for the wedding venue to feature a "red river" and "gothic" elements.

In January, the "Kiss Kiss" singer proposed to the Jennifer's Body actress at the spot where they first fell in love while shooting the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in Puerto Rico.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," she shared on Instagram. "We asked for magic…And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."