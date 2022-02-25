Inside Selling Sunset Star Emma Hernan's Single Life as She Grabs Lunch With Ex Peter Cornell

Watch : "Selling Sunset" Love Triangle With Christine Quinn & Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan is on the housing and dating market!

Although the Selling Sunset star was spotted having lunch with ex Peter Cornell on Feb. 24, a source exclusively tells E! News that the two are not reconciling, but that they're simply "friends and co-workers."

"They are not dating," the insider shares. "Just like Emma has lunch with her other co-workers like Jason and Brett [Oppenheim], she also has lunch with Peter."

The former couple looked comfortable and casual on their lunch outing. Emma served a sporty-chic look in a black ball cap, leather jacket and leggings, while Peter wore a gray cap, blue puffer vest and gray joggers.

And while Emma isn't rekindling her flame with Peter, she is open to romance, according to the source.