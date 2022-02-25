The Future Is Not So Bright In the Trailer For Season 2 of Upload

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

In a world where humans can be uploaded into a virtual afterlife, perhaps it's not surprising that they remain as stubborn as ever.

The trailer for the second season of Prime Video's Upload features talking animals, flying hot dogs and more than a little heartbreak to go around.

From the creator of The Office and Parks and Recreation Greg Daniels, the show features a technologically sophisticated future where humans can be "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife.

However, it's all automated grocery stores and holograms until Nathan (Robbie Amell) is visited by his ex-girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards) in an attempt to strengthen their relationship. But—dun, dun, dun—he's still in love with his customer service agent Nora (Andy Allo).

Oh, humans. We'll never get it right.

The second season will also unveil the town of Lakeview's newest in-app digital baby program, called "prototykes," with "other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come," per the description.