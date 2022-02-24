Spencer Pratt Calls Out "Creepy" The Hills Producer Over Heidi Montag's Fake Pregnancy Plot

Watch : Spencer Pratt Admits "The Hills" Date With Audrina Was FAKE

Spencer Pratt called out the producer behind the infamous The Hills pregnancy hoax for allegedly going a bit too far to stage Heidi Montag's pregnancy in his latest TikTok.

While narrating over the season two plot point of the reality show, Spencer said in his TikTok video that everything was staged. On Wednesday, Feb. 23 said in the caption, "I think it's shady some old men asked young girl to fake this. Adam divello the producer is as creepy as creepy gets."

In the scene that Spencer narrated in the video, Heidi is shown hesitantly going to the bathroom to open a pregnancy test. She darts her eyes from the test to herself in the mirror in the bathroom. Finally, she closes the door on the camera, suggesting that she took the test.

"That was all set up," Spencer, 38, said on TikTok. "We got these 40-year-old plus men asking a 20-year-old—maybe 21-year-old—woman to go pretend like she thinks she's pregnant with a guy that's already making her look bad."