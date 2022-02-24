Spencer Pratt Calls Out "Creepy" The Hills Producer Over Heidi Montag's Fake Pregnancy Plot

Spencer Pratt called out the producer behind the infamous The Hills pregnancy hoax for allegedly going a bit too far to stage Heidi Montag's pregnancy in his latest TikTok.
While narrating over the season two plot point of the reality show, Spencer said in his TikTok video that everything was staged. On Wednesday, Feb. 23 said in the caption, "I think it's shady some old men asked young girl to fake this. Adam divello the producer is as creepy as creepy gets."
In the scene that Spencer narrated in the video, Heidi is shown hesitantly going to the bathroom to open a pregnancy test. She darts her eyes from the test to herself in the mirror in the bathroom. Finally, she closes the door on the camera, suggesting that she took the test.
"That was all set up," Spencer, 38, said on TikTok. "We got these 40-year-old plus men asking a 20-year-old—maybe 21-year-old—woman to go pretend like she thinks she's pregnant with a guy that's already making her look bad."
He continued, "Im furious about this. I can't believe they played her out like that."
Heidi, who married Spencer in 2008, also jumped into his TikTok video to give her side of the story.
"They were like, 'Okay we have a really great idea for you,' like they just gave me the lead role in Twilight or something." Heidi, 35, said. "And guess what, I was excited to get more screen time so I was like, 'Whatever, sure. Who cares.'"
E! News has reached out to MTV and Adam DiVello's rep for comment on the allegation. He does not appear to have addressed the allegations on his Instagram or Twitter. Now an executive producer of Selling Sunset and Selling Tampa, Adam was credited as an executive producer of The Hills from 2006 to 2008.
This isn't the first time Spencer has spoken up about how the producer of The Hills orchestrated the pregnancy plot.
On Saturday, Feb. 19, Spencer stitched a throwback video of the episode posted by MTV, calling out the Adam producer.
"This is so shady," he said. "The thing about this is that it was all staged. Heidi didn't think she was pregnant. I'm smiling because I'm watching her acting abilities.
Spencer went on to explain how the producer told Heidi to pretend she missed her birth control or was just "reckless out in Hollywood."
He continued, "That's creepy to me."
In reality, the couple (known as Speidi) has struggled to have children together. Heidi shared her troubles in trying for a second child in an Instagram with her 4-year-old son, Gunner. She captioned the photo, "So thankful for my angel. I never thought it would be so hard trying to have another."
In August 2021, the former reality star had a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure to increase her chances of getting pregnant, documenting the journey in a YouTube video titled "Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant."