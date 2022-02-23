Zoë Kravitz' Dress for The Batman Premiere Will Make You Say Holy Smokes

Watch : Zoe Kravitz Rocks Bat-Inspired Look at "The Batman" Premiere

Purr-fection.

Zoë Kravitz served up serious style on red carpet for the London premiere of The Batman held at BFI IMAX Waterloo on Feb. 23. The 33-year-old actress, who plays Catwoman/Selina Kyle in the superhero film, made heads turn in a sultry black Saint Laurent gown featuring a scalloped neckline and sexy underboob cut-outs.

With her large collection of tattoos on display, she accessorized with pearl earrings and black slide sandals. For glam, the Big Little Lies alum swept her short black bangs to the side and kept her make-up look natural with, appropriately, the exception of a slight cat-eye liner.

Looking fit and fierce, Zoë has been vocal about the "intense" training she took on to play the sexy antiheroine.

"Obviously, you want to look good in a catsuit, but I wanted it to be realistic that I'm able to do anything in this film," she told Elle earlier this month. "So I had to be strong. I got stronger than I've ever been. That felt good, to see what I was capable of."

She added, "I felt confident—and I could kick some ass."

Zoë was joined on the red carpet by Robert Pattison, who takes on the iconic titular role in The Batman. The highly-anticipated premiere comes four months after film's release day was delayed for the second time, almost a year after its original June 2021 date. The Twilight star, 35, made headlines in September 2020 for testing positive for COVID-19, resulting in production being halted.

