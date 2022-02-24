Meet Ainsley Seiger, Law & Order: Organized Crime's Rising Star

Watch : Christopher Meloni Says It's "Surreal" Returning to "Law & Order"

Call a bus because we can't get over Law & Order: Organized Crime's secret weapon.

Organized Crime, or OC, as it's been dubbed, is currently in its second season and brought Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) back home. Stabler, who now works for the Organized Crime Control Bureau, is determined to bring down criminal mastermind Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) with the help of his new task force.

Enter: Jet Slootmaekers, an NYPD detective and gifted hacker, who is played by 23-year-old Law & Order newcomer Ainsley Seiger. (The actress is the same age as TV's longest running drama, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit—the very show that inspired the Organized Crime spin-off series she now stars in.)

So how does one go from a University of North Carolina college grad to joining Meloni and other Law & Order greats on screen? For that answer, we sat down with Seiger herself—this is her story.