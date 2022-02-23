Lamar Odom Reveals He Wants to Take Ex-Wife Khloe Kardashian to Lunch

Lamar Odom is looking for a lunch date with Khloe Kardashian.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Lamar reflected on his past marriage with Khloe and where the two stand now. The former Lakers player shared that if he was to talk to Khloe now, he would first ask her how she and her daughter True are doing and maybe ask her for lunch.
"First, I would ask her how's she doing, how her child is doing and maybe just ask her for lunch, just to be cordial," he said, adding, "Just to be around her would be a blessing" for him.
This is not the first time Lamar has been open about wanting to reconnect with Khloe, whose divorce was finalized in 2016. On the current season of Celebrity Big Brother, Lamar opened up about his regrets of losing Khloe to his fellow housemate Todrick Hall. Lamar confessed, "I wish I could take that time back." In a later confessional at the Big Brother House, Lamar revealed that "it would be a blessing just to be in her presence," adding, "I'd tell her sorry for the fool I was."
The NBA star may regret how he acted in his marriage to Khloe, but Lamar is setting the record straight that he has no regrets about voicing his feelings on the show. "I just wasn't bringing her up to bring her up," Lamar said in an exclusive interview with E! News. "I'm not a stalker or anything like that."
Although, Lamar's heart seems to be aching for a reconnection with Khloe, he shared with E! News that he doesn't try to get a response from her. While he could "slide in her DMs" to "get her attention," he has realized "that we all change" and that he has accepted he "might not be able to be her friend."
Reflecting on the details of his previous marriage to Khloe, Lamar said that after going through what he went through, he thinks Khloe will always be with him "in a way that people can't even really understand or fathom." Speaking on a note of hope, Lamar said he was raised to believe, "once family, always family."
Khloe and Lamar tied the knot in 2009 after only knowing each other for about one month. Khloe filed for divorce in 2013 but retracted her decision after Lamar suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2015. After staying to help him through the difficult time, Khloe officially divorced him in 2016.