Lala Kent Reveals How She'll Talk to Daughter Ocean About "Negative" Stories Involving Dad Randall Emmett

Watch : Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett's Cheating Was "Repeated Behavior"

A 'Pump Rules lesson in parenting.

Lala Kent plans to share the good and the bad with her 11-month-old daughter Ocean as she grows up—even when it comes to her father (and Lala's ex-fiancé) Randall Emmett.

Faced with the question—"Does Lala worry when Ocean grows up she will hear the negative stories about her dad?"—posed to celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi, the reality TV star responded on her own Instagram Story Feb. 21.

"I worry about a lot of things," she wrote. "But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."

"It will be an open conversation—most importantly an honest conversation," Lala added, seemingly referencing her and Randall's Oct. 2021 split, which she's since attributed to him cheating on her with "many" women. "No matter what, I am her mama—which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person."