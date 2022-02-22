Lala Kent Reveals How She'll Talk to Daughter Ocean About "Negative" Stories Involving Dad Randall Emmett

A 'Pump Rules lesson in parenting.
Lala Kent plans to share the good and the bad with her 11-month-old daughter Ocean as she grows up—even when it comes to her father (and Lala's ex-fiancé) Randall Emmett.
Faced with the question—"Does Lala worry when Ocean grows up she will hear the negative stories about her dad?"—posed to celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi, the reality TV star responded on her own Instagram Story Feb. 21.
"I worry about a lot of things," she wrote. "But I will explain to my daughter, if she has questions and the time is appropriate, what happened."
"It will be an open conversation—most importantly an honest conversation," Lala added, seemingly referencing her and Randall's Oct. 2021 split, which she's since attributed to him cheating on her with "many" women. "No matter what, I am her mama—which means I will teach her the importance of being a good person."
Lala ended the response on a positive note, writing, "I will send her into the world feeling strong, safe, and loved. She will be unbreakable. The world isn't ready for the force my daughter will become."
Lala, 31, and Randall, 50, welcomed Ocean in March 2021, and by the time she ended their engagement that October, the couple had been together for more than three years.
However, as Lala revealed on Watch What Happens Live last month, she doesn't believe Randall was faithful throughout those years.
"This has been going on for quite some time," the Vanderpump Rules star said of Randall's alleged infidelity. "It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about, and it's not just one person, it's many."
"I don't know how I didn't see it," Lala added, noting there were several red flags, from Randall's "constant phone use" to him being "gone" all the time.
Now a single mom, Lala recently revealed she's diving back into the dating pool.
See more of her by streaming Vanderpump Rules on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)