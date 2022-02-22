Artem Chigvintsev Returning to Dancing With the Stars Tour After Pneumonia Battle

This news ought to give fans a spring in their step.
E! News can confirm that Artem Chigvintsev is officially returning to the Dancing With the Stars: Live 2022 tour.
Last month, the 39-year-old mirror ball winner announced on Instagram that he was taking a break from the tour due to "unexpected health issues," expressing his hope in the Jan. 20 post "to recover as quickly as possible" so he could rejoin the cast and crew on "this incredible tour."
About two weeks later, Artem shared that he was battling pneumonia. "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," he stated on Instagram Stories on Feb. 3. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two. Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."
The dancer received well-wishes from his friends and colleagues. "Please feel better," fellow pro Gleb Savchenko wrote in the comments section of Artem's initial post, "we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery." Added dance partner and season 29 champion Kaitlyn Bristowe, "Hope you're resting and recovering."
Artem's fiancée Nikki Bella gave an update on his health during a Feb. 15 episode of E! News' Daily Pop.
"He's doing better," the America's Got Talent: Extreme judge said. "We're hoping to find good news today. He still has pneumonia and so they've had to change antibiotics. And it's just been something we've been going through that we didn't think we would, and so we're just praying that he gets good news today and that his lungs are strong."
In addition to being busy with work and raising their 18-month-old son Matteo, Nikki and Artem, who got engaged in November 2019, are planning their wedding.
"It's tough because Artem's family is Russian and he really wants them at the wedding, so this has been, like, our holdup is just trying to get the family here," Nikki said on Daily Pop. "So, I think we're just going to do it in Paris probably. That's what we're looking at now."