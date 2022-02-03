Artem Chigvintsev Gives Update on Pneumonia Battle After Leaving DWTS Tour

Watch : Artem Chigvintsev's Most SUPPORTIVE Moments

Still on the mend.

Artem Chigvintsev is still recovering after he announced nearly two weeks ago that he was leaving the Dancing With the Star tour due to "unexpected health issues." The 39-year-old Total Bellas star gave a health on Thursday, Feb. 3 and revealed the cause of his illness.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," Nikki Bella's other half shared in an Instagram Story today. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two."

Artem continued, "Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."

The pro dancer seemed to be in good spirits during the video update despite his illness.