Artem Chigvintsev Gives Update on Pneumonia Battle After Leaving DWTS Tour

After leaving the Dancing With the Stars tour, Artem Chigvintsev is revealing the cause of his health issues. See his full recovery update to find out how he's doing today.

By Brett Malec Feb 03, 2022 6:32 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsCelebritiesInjury And IllnessArtem Chigvintsev
Watch: Artem Chigvintsev's Most SUPPORTIVE Moments

Still on the mend.

Artem Chigvintsev is still recovering after he announced nearly two weeks ago that he was leaving the Dancing With the Star tour due to "unexpected health issues." The 39-year-old Total Bellas star gave a health on Thursday, Feb. 3 and revealed the cause of his illness.

"Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," Nikki Bella's other half shared in an Instagram Story today. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two."

Artem continued, "Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick, to kick out the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that's where I'm at. I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy."

The pro dancer seemed to be in good spirits during the video update despite his illness.

photos
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev's Cutest Pics

On Jan. 20, Artem announced his DWTS break but didn't reveal his pneumonia diagnosis.

Kelsey McNeal/ABC via Getty Images

"My time on tour so far has been wonderful, unfortunately I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues," he wrote on IG. "My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour." 

He ended with, "Thank you for your patience and understanding."

At the time, his DWTS cast mates sent well wishes. Daniella Karagach shared, "Wishing you a fast recovery," while Pasha Pashkov commented, "Rest up and get better soon man."

Gleb Savchenko added, "Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery."

