See Cruz Beckham Channel Dad David on His First Magazine Cover

Following in his dad's footsteps.
Cruz Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's 17-year-old son, graces the cover of i-D's Spring 2022 "Out Of Body" issue, which marks the teen's solo magazine cover debut.
The image, shot by photographer Steven Klein, shows Cruz sporting hot pink hair while sitting down in white Sunspel boxer shorts and a pulled down pair of Balenciaga jeans. He also wears silver jewelry and showcases a couple of tattoos—a butterfly above his knee and script on his ribcage. In another pic from the shoot, Cruz models a sheer hot pink Loewe sweater, mirrored Oakley shades and gold grill in his mouth.
According to the magazine, the cover pays tribute to David, whom designer Tommy Hilfiger once famously dubbed the "underwear model of the century." Over the years, the tattooed soccer star, 46, has appeared in his skivvies for numerous ad campaigns—including ones for Tommy, Emporio Armani and his own H&M David Beckham Bodywear collection, as well as for a 2000 Arena Homme+ magazine cover that shows him in a pose similar to Cruz's.
Both David and Victoria praised Cruz over his i-D cover, which was released Feb. 21, a day after he celebrated his 17th birthday.
"So cool," his dad wrote as he reposted photos from his son's photo shoot to his Instagram, adding that he was "such a proud dad."
Victoria, 47, wrote on her own page, alongside the i-D cover and another magazine pic of Cruz, "Big first day as a 17-year-old! @cruzbeckham for @i_d, so proud."
Cruz is the couple's youngest son and second-youngest of their four kids. The Spice Girl and the former L.A. Galaxy player also share Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19 and daughter Harper, 10. Known for their killer style, the family appeared all together on the cover of Vogue's October 2018 issue.
In the accompanying interview with i-D, Cruz opens about his time spent recording in the studio, learning to play the mandolin and his sonic obsessions as he takes his steps towards adult life and his ambitions to become a musical artist, according to i-D.
The aspiring musician tells the magazine, "I don't think you ever stop learning, but I'm taking my time, seeing what happens."
The magazine also dropped a behind-the-scenes video where Cruz shares his favorite musical artists, including Frank Ocean, and Billie Eilish, whose face decorated his themed birthday cake during his family's recent birthday celebration for him.
"I love her music, I love her style and I'd love to take her out on a date, " he told i-D. "So Billie, you know where I'm at."
Cruz's magazine cover isn't the first time he has seemingly copied his dad's look. Last summer, David did a little bit of trolling on Instagram by sharing a recent of himself alongside his sons who sporting some freshly bleached hair styles. In the caption of the photo, he wasn't too shy to take all the credit for his kids' fashion forward looks.
"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the ‘90s," David wrote alongside the July 15 post. David also hilariously noted, "By the look on their faces, they are not too pleased about it, #DadDidItFirst."