Skier Remi Lindholm Suffered a Frozen Penis at 2022 Winter Olympics Race

Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm ended his Olympic debut with minor damage to his equipment...and we're not talking about his skis.

"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," the 24-year-old athlete told Finnish media after the men's 50km start free event, his last race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to Reuters.

After the race, which was shortened to 30km, Lindholm headed to a locker room, where he used a heat pack to thaw out his crotch. "When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable, Lindholm told Finnish outlet Yle Sport, still shaking.

According to Reuters, Lindholm spent over an hour navigating the ski course in howling, freezing winds.

"it was one of the worst competitions I've been in," the outlet quoted Lindholm as saying. "It was just about battling through."

And this is not the first time the skier has suffered a frozen penis during a competition. Last year, he underwent a similar incident in a cross-country skiing race in Ruka, Finland. He told Finnish newspaper Iltaheti that the Olympics course was icier.