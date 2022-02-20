Skier Remi Lindholm Suffered a Frozen Penis at 2022 Winter Olympics Race

Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm suffered some minor equipment damage during the last race of his Olympic debut. And it wasn't his first time, either.

Finnish cross-country skier Remi Lindholm ended his Olympic debut with minor damage to his equipment...and we're not talking about his skis.

"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," the 24-year-old athlete told Finnish media after the men's 50km start free event, his last race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics on Saturday, Feb. 19, according to Reuters.

After the race, which was shortened to 30km, Lindholm headed to a locker room, where he used a heat pack to thaw out his crotch. "When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable, Lindholm told Finnish outlet Yle Sport, still shaking.

According to Reuters, Lindholm spent over an hour navigating the ski course in howling, freezing winds.

"it was one of the worst competitions I've been in," the outlet quoted Lindholm as saying. "It was just about battling through."

And this is not the first time the skier has suffered a frozen penis during a competition. Last year, he underwent a similar incident in a cross-country skiing race in Ruka, Finland. He told Finnish newspaper Iltaheti that the Olympics course was icier. 

Members of the Russian Olympic Committee team nabbed the gold and silver medals, while Norway won bronze. Earlier this month, Lindholm placed No. 45 in the men's 15km classic and came in 25th place in the men's 15km skiathlon.

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Despite his ailment, Lindholm expressed disappointment that Saturday's race was shortened, telling Yle Sport, "When I heard about it, I was disappointed. I would have loved to have a decent ride."

