All the Must-See Moments From the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are officially over. See the most incredible moments from the Feb. 20 Closing Ceremony.

Another Olympics in the books!

After a whopping 109 medal events, the 2022 Winter Olympic Games came to an end with a dazzling Closing Ceremony on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Beijing's National Stadium, a.k.a the "Bird's Nest."

History was made several times over the past two weeks during the Olympics. Elana Meyers Taylor won the bronze medal for two-woman bobsleigh, marking her fifth medal overall and making her the most decorated Black athlete of any Winter Olympics and the most decorated female Olympic bobsledder of all time. She served as Team USA's flagbearer at the Closing Ceremony, after missing out on the honor at the Opening Ceremony Feb. 4 after contracting COVID-19.

In addition to the parade of athletes and flags representing all participating countries, the Closing Ceremony featured an elaborate fireworks display and a performance of the Olympic anthem from the Malanhua'er Children's Choir.

The Olympic flag was then handed over to the mayors of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, which will host the 2026 Winter Olympics. Pop singer Malika Ayane and violinist Giovanni Andrea Zanon then performed the country's national anthem.

photos
Athletes Who Made History at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

See the best moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony below:

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Waving the Flags
Lars Baron/Getty Images
Team USA's Elana Meyers Taylor
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images
Flag Display
Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Children Sing
Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Children's Choir

Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images
Dance Performance
Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Images
Olympic Rings
Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images
Parade of Nations
Wei Zheng/CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images
"One Family"
Xing Guangli / POOL / AFP
"One World"
Xing Guangli / POOL / AFP
More Fireworks
James Chance/Getty Images
Another Olympics in the Book

