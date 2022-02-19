Alleged Tinder Swindler Breaks Silence and Gives Interview With His New Girlfriend

The so-called Swindler is speaking out.
Simon Leviev, the accused "Tinder Swindler" who allegedly scammed multiple woman out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, broke his silence in an upcoming two-part interview with Inside Edition.
In a preview released by Inside Edition, Simon attests that he is not a "Tinder Swindler" but rather "was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder," adding, "I'm not this monster."
Inside Edition's interview also shared a glimpse of Simon's "new model girlfriend," teasing that this tell-all will reveal "why she is sticking with him." The first part of the interview is set to release on Monday, Feb. 21 with the second part on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Although this is Simon's first time officially speaking out since the release of Netflix's documentary, The Tinder Swindler, this will hardly be his last time appearing in the spotlight. A source told E! News on Feb. 17, that Simon is working on a dating show and has signed on with Gina Rodriguez as his talent manager.
Gina's verified Instagram account reposted a TMZ video to her Story, reporting that Simon aims to "star in a dating show" and host "a dating podcast."
Simon has not been charged with any crimes related to the accusations in the documentary, which alleged that he swindled multiple women into opening credit cards for him, under the allegedly fake premise he was in danger of enemies. His victims said Simon claimed to be the son of Lev Leviev, an Israeli diamond magnate.
In May 2020, Simon was released from an Israeli prison after serving five months of a 15-month sentence for four unrelated fraud charges. Simon's release came as an effort to reduce the spread of COVID among inmates in the prison, according to the Times of Israel.
While Simon is out of the Israeli prison, he has landed himself in dating-app purgatory. A Tinder spokesperson told E! News on Feb. 5 that Simon and "any of his known aliases" were banned from using their services in 2019. "He is permanently banned from Tinder. In the lead up to the release of the documentary, we conducted additional internal investigations and can confirm Simon Leviev is not active on Tinder under any of his known aliases."
Simon previously denied wrongdoing in a voice memo that aired in the Netflix special, saying, "I will proceed with the lawsuit against you for discrimination and lies and, you know, everything is based basically on a lie… And that's it, this is how it's gonna be."
Watch the teaser of his new interview above.