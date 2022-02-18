Loren and Alexei Feel "Helpless" as Baby Faces Complications in After the 90 Days Sneak Peek

The first few days following the birth of baby Boten were incredibly scary.
Loren and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second child Boten into the world back in August. And now, in a Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days exclusive sneak peek, we get a first look at the struggles the couple faced after delivering the little one.
In the clip, Dr. Santos visits Loren and Alex in the recovery room and tells them that Boten must be intubated overnight. And while this was nerve wracking for them, the doctor assures the couple that once the medicine begins to work, their baby will be able to breathe on his own.
"When Dr. Santos says that he can't breathe on his own and that he's intubated, it's scary," Loren says in the clip. "You're like, 'Oh my gosh, is he going to make it?'"
"I questioned," she continues, "'Is it my fault that he can't breathe on his own? Is it my fault he came early? Could I have prevented it? Could I have done something different? Like, what did I do wrong?'"
And while they both have to wait to see their baby, Loren has to wait longer since she has a cold.
"Because of my positive RSV result," Loren explains, "we weren't even allowed to leave my room and the NICU was right next to our room. So it was so hard knowing that our baby was right there, and I couldn't even see him."
As for Alex, he says, "I was able to see our baby the next morning."
When Alex finally reunites with Boten, he becomes emotional seeing him attached to tubes and wires. "Really upsetting to see him like this and I'm glad Loren can't even come and see actually, cause I don't know how she would react," he says.
Nonetheless, he sends a photo to Loren to reassure her that Boten is being looked after, but she immediately breaks down.
"I just want to make sure he's okay," she says. "Because I can't be there for him, and it's the worst, most helpless feeling."
Watch the full clip above and tune into Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days when it airs Monday, Feb. 21 on TLC.