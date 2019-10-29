90 Day Fiance's Loren Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Alexei

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Oct. 29, 2019 9:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Loren Goldstone, Alexei Brovarnik

Instagram

Baby on board! 

Congratulations are in order for Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik from 90 Day Fiance. The couple is expecting their first child together. The two's relationship ups and downs have been featured on the popular TLC show, but with this happy news, it seems that their troubles are behind them. 

"It's a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it's my turn! I'm excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more!" Loren told E! News in a statement. "Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time. The first trimester wasn't easy for me, and he was and is an amazing support system. We are just overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our baby this Spring! The fact that it happened in Israel just makes it that much more special for us. We have been through a lot, and we're just so excited for this next journey together! #babybrov"

Alex also shares his excitement. "I'm very excited and happy, but nervous and scared at the same time," he told E! News. 

Watch

Caesar's GF Maria Is Real & Finally Speaks on 90 Day Fiance

Loren also shared the sweet news on her Instagram with adorable photos of her hubby and ultrasound photos of her little miracle. "We're so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way!" she captioned the pics. "For those of you saying I'm pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!"

The sweet pics show Alexei kissing Loren's stomach and three pairs of matching shoes in their sizes with a picture of their ultrasound to bind it all together. The two look overjoyed at their exciting news. 

Alexei also took to Instagram to share his own special message about his son. "Yes it's tru we are pregnant couldn't be more excited," he captioned photos of the couple. "I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY !!!"

Congrats on your bundle of joy! 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Reality TV , TV , Love And Sex , Couples , Babies , Pregnancies , 90 Day Fiancé , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.