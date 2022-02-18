Presidents' Day Sales: The Best Deals from Nordstrom, Target, Wayfair, Kate Spade, Sephora, & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're relaxing at home or you're enjoying a vacation, there's always time to shop, right? There are so many great deals to shop on Presidents' Day. If you've been holding out for a major purchase or if you just love to shop, the long weekend is the best time to get some major discounts. Here's everything you need to know:

When is Presidents' Day 2022?

Presidents' Day is on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

When can you shop Presidents' Day deals?

The great savings have already started and will continue throughout the long weekend.

What sales should I shop during Presidents' Day Weekend?

There are some great deals at Wayfair, J.Crew, Coach Outlet, Target, Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Sephora, Kate Spade, and more stores.

What should I buy during Presidents' Day Weekend?

Keep on scrolling to see some standout deals.